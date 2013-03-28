NATIONAL BRIEFS





KENTUCKY: Actress opts not to run

Actress Ashley Judd announced Wednesday she won't run for U.S. Senate against Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, saying she had decided her responsibilities and energy need to be focused on her family. The former Kentucky resident tweeted her decision: "Regretfully, I am currently unable to consider a campaign for the Senate. I have spoken to so many Kentuckians over these last few months who expressed their desire for a fighter for the people & new leader. . . . I will continue to work as hard as I can to ensure the needs of Kentucky families are met by returning this Senate seat to whom it rightfully belongs: the people & their needs, dreams, and great potential."





TEXAS: Boy charged in migrants' deaths

A judge ruled Wednesday that a 16-year-old boy accused of killing nine illegal immigrants in a crash while fleeing Border Patrol should be prosecuted as an adult. Hidalgo County District Judge Mario Ramirez said prosecutors had shown Junior Benjamin Rodriguez was sophisticated enough to be tried as an adult and it was important to send a message to other teens who would consider smuggling immigrants and running from authorities. The teen was arraigned on nine counts of murder. Ramirez ordered reporters to not photograph Rodriguez, publish the names of federal agents and other witnesses in the case or report in detail any evidence from this week's proceeding. The Associated Press plans to appeal the order. Rodriguez was 15 last April when authorities say he fled Border Patrol in Palmview while driving a minivan packed with 17 immigrants. A witness testified that he saw a Border Patrol vehicle bump the van before it crashed, sending immigrants flying onto the ground. But the border agent testified the van had already crashed when he arrived.





ARKANSAS: Veto on voter law overturned

The Republican-led State Senate voted 20-12 Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe's veto of legislation that would require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot. Beebe vetoed the bill Monday, saying it amounts to an expensive solution to a nonexistent problem and it would unnecessarily infringe on voters' rights.