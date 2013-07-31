NATIONAL BRIEFS





WASHINGTON: NLRB appointments OKd

The Senate voted Tuesday to fill all five seats on the National Labor Relations Board. And it's getting ready to consider President Barack Obama's picks for top diplomatic and law enforcement posts to whittle down a pile of stalled nominations. Democrat Kent Hirozawa was confirmed in a near party-line vote for the NLRB. Two more Democrats and two Republicans were then confirmed for the NLRB. Tuesday's votes covered the last of the seven nominees that were part of a bipartisan deal in which some Republicans agreed to end stalling tactics.





NATION: Deportees who haven't left

At least 10 suspected Nazi war criminals ordered deported never left the country, according to an Associated Press review of Justice Department data, and four are living in the United States today. All remained eligible for public benefits such as Social Security until they exhausted appeals, and in one case even beyond. Quiet American legal limbo was the fate of all 10 men uncovered in the AP review. The reason: No other country was willing to take them in. That's the case of Vladas Zajanckauskas in Sutton, Mass. It's the case of Theodor Szehinskyj in West Chester, Pa. Of Jakiw Palij in New York City. And of John Kalymon in Troy, Mich. All have been in the same areas for years, stripped of citizenship and ordered deported, yet able to carry out their lives in familiar surroundings. The United States can deport people over evidence of roles in Nazi war crimes, but cannot put such people on trial because the alleged crimes did not take place on American soil.





ARKANSAS: School staff will carry guns

Cheyne Dougan is no policeman. He's the assistant principal of Clarksville High School, and when classes resume in August, he will walk the halls with a 9-mm handgun. He is one of more than 20 teachers, administrators and school employees who will carry concealed weapons at school, using a state law that allows licensed, armed security guards on campus.