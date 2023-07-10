NewsNation/World

NATO chief says Turkey agrees to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to Parliament swiftly

By The Associated Press

VILNIUS, Lithuania — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament “as soon as possible.”

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Sweden’s NATO accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year.

Streaming Now
Deadly flooding upstate ... Saving lives with organs ... Destination Downtown: Mattituck Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 47 minutes ago Long Beach school bus cameras ... ATV crackdown ... Passport delays ... Powerball riches

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Deadly flooding upstate ... Saving lives with organs ... Destination Downtown: Mattituck Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 47 minutes ago Long Beach school bus cameras ... ATV crackdown ... Passport delays ... Powerball riches

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME