STORY REMOVED: US--Trump Aide-Book

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of...

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s book because it violated the timing of the publisher’s embargo. The AP will republish the story after the embargo expires at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

