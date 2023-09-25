STORY REMOVED: US--Trump Aide-Book
NEW YORK — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s book because it violated the timing of the publisher’s embargo. The AP will republish the story after the embargo expires at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Updated 48 minutes ago Wake for Beatrice Ferrari ... LIRR delays surge ... Jack-o'-lanterns return ... Visit Centerport
Updated 48 minutes ago Wake for Beatrice Ferrari ... LIRR delays surge ... Jack-o'-lanterns return ... Visit Centerport