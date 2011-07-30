New Hampshire girl, 11, missing
By STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. -- The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an 11-year-old northern New Hampshire girl who's been missing for five days.. FBI agent Kieran Ramsey said at a news conference Saturday that the reward would also cover information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Celina Cass' disappearance. Jane Young of the state attorney general's office says a community member was adding a $5,000 reward.. Celina was last seen Monday about 9 p.m. at her home computer in Stewartstown, just a mile from the Canadian border. Investigators have knocked on about 300 doors in the area and in neighboring Vermont, with plans to continue. Police have said there is no indication Celina ran away or that someone took her.. Her disappearance has rattled nerves in her small town, a community of 800 residents with one blinking streetlight and a handful of stores.. "It's creepy," said Shannon Towle, who owns Towle's Mini-Mart on Route 3. "Things like this don't happen here. I know that's kind of a tired phrase. I'm an overprotective mom as it is. Now it's going to be way worse.". Celina's stepfather, Wendell Noyes, described her as a quiet girl who would not have left home on her own. He declined to comment further on her disappearance.. Residents described Celina as a sweet, friendly child. One of Celina's best friends, Makayla Riendeau, 11, said Celina loves her mother and likes her stepfather and wouldn't run away. She said Celina is very athletic, is a stickler about getting her schoolwork done on time and loves having friends over her house.. "She's a very good friend, and she never lets anybody down," Makayla said.