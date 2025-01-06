Louisiana AG orders security investigation as Biden directs resources to help New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill ordered on Monday an investigation into safety and security deficiencies in New Orleans, where an Army veteran sped around a police blockade and raced down Bourbon Street, killing 14 New Year's revelers.

“The People of Louisiana deserve answers,” Murrill said in a statement. “We are committed to getting a full and complete picture of what was done or not done, and more importantly, what needs to change so we can prevent this from ever happening again.”

President Joe Biden visited New Orleans Monday to meet with the families of those killed and first responders. He also directed additional resources to help New Orleans with major upcoming events, including Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl. Both have been upgraded and given the special event assessment rating of one, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The Biden-Harris administration has determined that these significant events require extensive federal interagency support, and we will use every tool available to fill local capability shortfalls to assure safe and secure events,” she told reporters traveling with Biden to New Orleans.

The attack last week was carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army soldier who had proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group. He was killed in a firefight with police.

The steel columns known as bollards that had previously been installed to restrict vehicle access to Bourbon Street were in the process of being replaced ahead of the Super Bowl, which New Orleans will host on Feb. 9.

Murrill said she directed the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation to conduct a “full review” of security plans for New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl. The probe should “explore all aspects of the planning for and execution of security measures” for Jan. 1. That would include existing security assessments and recommendations; funding sources and the use of state, federal, and local funding for security measures; assets and allocations; operational failures; and state, local and federal coordination.

A memorial to the victims of a deadly truck attack is seen on Canal Street in the French Quarter, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

The New Orleans Chief of Police, District Attorney, Inspector General and City Council members have “pledged complete support and cooperation with this review," Murrill said.

“It’s my hope that our findings will help provide our law enforcement officers and the City of New Orleans with the tools and insight they need to best ensure the safety of the community and our many visitors,” Murrill said.

The additional federal assistance offered by Biden could include explosive detection, K-9 teams, and cyber risk assessments, screening of venues and field intelligence teams, and air security and tactical operations support.

“There’s no higher priority to the president than the safety and security of the American people,” Jean-Pierre said. “We will continue to ensure we do everything possible to get to the bottom of this horrific event, while also ensuring that this community has the resources they need in the wake of this tragedy.”