New rules on tarmac delays kick in

Airline passengers facing long tarmac delays on domestic flights have new rights starting Thursday, and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood warned airlines that violate those consumer rights that there will be strong enforcement.

"I just think that has to be part of our plan, to make sure that passengers understand and that airlines understand we're serious about this," LaHood said in a conference call this week.

Under the new regulation, U.S. airlines operating domestic flights cannot permit planes to stay on tarmacs for more than three hours without allowing passengers to get off the aircraft. There are exceptions only for safety or security reasons, "or if air traffic control advises the pilot in command that returning to the terminal would disrupt airport operations," according to a news release by the Department of Transportation.

"Airline passengers deserve to be treated fairly, and this new rule will require airlines to respect the rights of their customers," LaHood said.

U.S. carriers with international flights - departing or arriving in the United States - must alert passengers in advance about time limits for "deplaning passengers, with the same exceptions applicable," the release said.

The new rule also requires carriers to provide food, water and working toilets within two hours of the aircraft being delayed on the tarmac. If necessary, the airlines also must offer medical attention.

The new regulation also calls for hefty fines - $27,500 per seat on the aircraft - if tarmac delays exceed the limit. One news report said the the fine could mean as much as $3 million for a medium-size aircraft, like a Boeing 737 or Airbus A320.

The rule also could mean more flight cancellations, airlines have said, especially when bad weather threatens.

According to goverment sources, there were nearly 900 ground delays of at least three hours between February 2009 and February 2010.

Specifics of the consumer rule are at regulations.gov.

With Gary Dymski