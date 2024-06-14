NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

