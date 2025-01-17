NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Steve Bannon, former strategist for President-elect Donald Trump; Jonathan Dekel-Chen and Gillian Kaye, parents of Israeli American held hostage by Hamas.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Martin Luther King III.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Mike Waltz, incoming national security adviser; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Rahm Emanuel, former U.S. ambassador to Japan; Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of Israeli American killed by Hamas, and Yael and Adi Alexander, parents of Israeli American held hostage by Hamas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Waltz; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

