Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Rebroadcasts of previously aired interviews.
CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — David Rubenstein, co-chairman of The Carlyle Group; Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner; Aditya Bhave, managing director of Bank of America Global Research.
