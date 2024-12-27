NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Rebroadcasts of previously aired interviews.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — David Rubenstein, co-chairman of The Carlyle Group; Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner; Aditya Bhave, managing director of Bank of America Global Research.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teen bicyclist struck by car ... Lithium battery regulation ... Times Square prepares for ball drop Credit: Newsday

Massapequa stabbing update ... Mega Millions mega dreams ... Teen bicyclist struck by car ... Hanukkah doughnuts 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teen bicyclist struck by car ... Lithium battery regulation ... Times Square prepares for ball drop Credit: Newsday

Massapequa stabbing update ... Mega Millions mega dreams ... Teen bicyclist struck by car ... Hanukkah doughnuts 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME