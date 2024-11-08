Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

NewsNation/World

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; radio host Charlamagne tha God.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sanders; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

