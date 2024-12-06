Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — President-elect Donald Trump.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.