Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

