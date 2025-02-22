Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Witkoff; Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and John Curtis, R-Utah; Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
Missing girl suspect arraigned on drug charges ... Mangione back in court ... Macy's closing in Massapequa ... FeedMe: Village BBQ
