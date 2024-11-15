Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Sens.-elect Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.
