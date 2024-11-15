NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Sens.-elect Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Penny trial latest ... Trump continues to build staff ... LI's best pizza  Credit: Newsday

Domestic violence against LI women surges ... Penny trial latest ... LI wildfire concerns ... 'Disney on Ice' preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Penny trial latest ... Trump continues to build staff ... LI's best pizza  Credit: Newsday

Domestic violence against LI women surges ... Penny trial latest ... LI wildfire concerns ... 'Disney on Ice' preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME