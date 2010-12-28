NM gov.-elect looks to pardon Billy the Kid

The incoming governor of New Mexico says the state has more important things to worry about than a pardon for Billy the Kid.

Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson is considering pardoning the Old West outlaw for killing a Lincoln County sheriff in 1878. But his term ends Friday, so he has only days left to decide.

Gov.-elect Susana Martinez said Tuesday there’s an awful lot of work to be done for the state to be wasting so much time on Billy the Kid.

The incoming Republican governor mentioned issues such as New Mexico needing to balance its budget and a controversy over a proposed move of the state DNA laboratory.