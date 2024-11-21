Buses stop running in North Macedonia's capital as operator can no longer buy fuel

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Most buses stopped running in North Macedonia's capital Thursday because of the indebted operator's problems procuring fuel, stranding thousands of commuters and disrupting services and businesses.

Buses began going out of service late Wednesday and only a few routes were operating early Thursday in Skopje, home to more than a third of the country’s 1.8 million residents. Thousands of students and workers were stranded, while hospitals reported difficulties in accommodating patients.

The heavily indebted city transportation operator's inability to procure fuel is rooted in a conflict between the city and national governments, both dominated by the country's conservative party.

City officials accuse the national public procurement department of failing to provide regular fuel deliveries, while the national government has cited irregularities with the tender process at the operator, or JSP.

The issue came to a head this week at JSP, according to a statement by a union representing the public bus drivers. “Fuel shortages have been an issue for over three months, but the situation escalated (Wednesday) when no fuel was delivered to the depots," the union said.

JSP, which is burdened by a debt of nearly 10 million euros ($10.6 million), operates a fleet of nearly 380 buses with an average age of 12 years.

The Skopje Student Association, representing more than 28,000 students, announced plans for a protest on Friday if public transport is not restored.

Opposition Social Democrat party described the situation as intolerable, adding in a statement: “The streets are littered with garbage, public transportation has ceased, and residents are left without essential services.”