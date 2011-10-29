Northeast storm kills at least 3 people

An unseasonable East Coast snowstorm that has dumped wet, heavy snow from the mid-Atlantic to New England is being blamed for at least three deaths.

In southeastern Pennsylvania, an 84-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon when a snow-laden tree fell on his home while he was napping in his recliner.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says one person died in a Colchester traffic accident that he blamed on slippery conditions.

In Massachusetts, authorities say a 20-year-old man died in Springfield after being electrocuted by a power line downed by high winds and wet, heavy snow. Capt. William Collins says the man stopped when he saw police and firefighters examining downed wires and stepped in the wrong place.

The storm has knocked out electricity to 2.3 million homes and businesses.