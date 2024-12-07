The Latest: The famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris reopens to great fanfare
PARIS — Notre Dame is reopening its doors for the first time since a fire in 2019 nearly destroyed Paris' beloved 12th-century cathedral.
World leaders — including President-elect Donald Trump, America’s first lady Jill Biden, Britain’s Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — are gathering Saturday among some 1,500 guests to celebrate the restoration of the landmark widely considered to be a pinnacle of French architectural heritage.
Saturday’s events will start with Archbishop Laurent Ulrich symbolically reopening Notre Dame’s grand wooden doors.
Following the 2019 fire, nearly $1 billion in donations poured in from around the world, a tribute to its worldwide appeal.
For more of AP’s coverage on Notre Dame, visit https://apnews.com/hub/notre-dame-cathedral
