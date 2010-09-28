Obama says he's 'Christian by choice'

President Barack Obama says he’s a “Christian by choice.” Obama says he came to his Christian faith as an adult because the precepts of Jesus Christ spoke to him in terms of the kind of life he wanted to lead. Obama says human beings are flawed and make mistakes, but that he tries to see God in others and does his best to help them.

Obama also said he thinks his public service is an expression of his Christian faith.

Recent public opinion surveys have shown that growing numbers of Americans incorrectly believe that Obama is a Muslim.

Obama discussed his faith in response to a question Tuesday during an economy discussion with residents in a small farming town south of Albuquerque, N.M.