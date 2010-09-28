Obama scolds Democrats: Get busy on the vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Buck up. Stop whining. And get to work.

Clearly frustrated by Republicans' energy and his own party's lack of enthusiasm, President Barack Obama scolded fellow Democrats even as he rallied them yesterday in an effort to save the party from big GOP gains in the crucial midterm elections. In the final month of campaigning, he's trying to re-energize young voters, despondent liberals and other Democrats whose excitement over his election has dissipated.

"It is inexcusable for any Democrat or progressive right now to stand on the sidelines," the president declared in a Rolling Stone magazine interview. He said that supposed supporters who are "sitting on their hands complaining" are irresponsible because the consequences of Republican congressional victories could dash Democratic plans.

He gave an example during a backyard conversation with New Mexico voters, arguing that Republicans would reverse the progress he's made on education reform and student aid.

"That's the choice that we've got in this election," Obama said, underscoring the stakes before heading to a rally at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

It's the first of four large rallies planned for the campaign home stretch as the president tries to rekindle some of his 2008 campaign magic and fire up young supporters and others who helped elect him but who Democrats fear may stay home this fall. Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic Party chairman Tim Kaine and cabinet members also fanned out on other college campuses to call party foot soldiers to action.

In Madison, Obama urged college students at a campaign rally to stick with him and vote Nov. 2, promising that "change is going to come for this generation if we work for it, if we fight for it, if we believe in it."

Obama said Democrats who are upset with the pace of change he promised in 2008 should not let their frustration keep them away from the polls. He says that's how the Republicans could retake control of the federal government and that they will take the country back to policies that led to the nation's economic crisis.

Obama said change will come, but "you've got to stick with me, you can't lose heart."

In State College, Pa., Biden noted he was criticized a day earlier in New Hampshire for urging Democrats to "remind our base constituency to stop whining and get out there and look at the alternatives."

"All I heard when I got here in Happy Valley was the roar of lion. Folks, it's time for us to roar," Biden said, pressing his audience to knock on doors, make phone calls and commit to vote.

Midterm contests largely come down to which party can get out more of its backers.