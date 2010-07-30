Official: 2 dead in South LA building explosion

A fire official says a second man has died after an apparent gas leak explosion shattered an industrial building in South Los Angeles.

Fire Capt. Stephen Ruda says one man died when hurled from the building by the 6:15 a.m. blast Friday, and a second man died at a hospital after he was hit with 34,500 volts from a downed power line whilr trying to move his truck away from the wreckage.

Ruda says dogs were sent in to search the building after reports that a third person might be trapped, but they found nothing. Ruda says heavy equipment will now move debris as the search continues.

The business manufactured security doors and fences. Ruda says leaking natural gas or some industrial gas may have collected in the building overnight.