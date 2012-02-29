Ohio shooter 'not well,' appears in court

CHARDON, Ohio -- The teenager accused of killing three students in a shooting spree in a high school cafeteria chose his victims at random and is "someone who's not well," a prosecutor said yesterday as the slightly built young man appeared in juvenile court.

T. J. Lane, 17, admitted taking a .22-caliber pistol and a knife to Chardon High and firing 10 shots at students sitting at a cafeteria table Monday morning, prosecutor David Joyce said. Lane will probably be charged with three counts of aggravated murder and other offenses, he said.

The hearing came hours after the death toll rose to three, and as schoolmates and townspeople grappled with the tragedy and wondered what could have set the gunman off -- a mystery the court appearance did nothing to solve.

Afterward, though, the prosecutor appeared to rule out rumors and speculation that the gunman lashed out after being bullied or that the shooting had something to do with drug-dealing.

"He chose his victims at random. This is not about bullying. This is not about drugs," Joyce said. "This is someone who's not well, and I'm sure in our court case we'll prove that to all of your desires and we'll make sure justice is done here in this county."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Joyce would not elaborate.

Lane, a slight figure with short dark hair, seemed small next to sheriff's deputies leading him into court. His face twitched lightly while the prosecutor recounted the attack, and he sniffled and half-closed his eyes as he walked out of the room with deputies.

Judge Timothy Grendell ordered the boy, who is considered a juvenile, held for at least 15 days. Prosecutors have until Thursday to charge him.

All three of the dead were students, as are the two wounded.

A Cleveland hospital said Demetrius Hewlin, who had been in critical condition, died yesterday morning.

The news came shortly after Police Chief Tim McKenna said 17-year-old Russell King Jr. had died. Another student, Daniel Parmertor, died hours after the shooting.