Ohio State's 2nd 'corpse flower' spreads its stink

A rare rain forest plant that's known as a "corpse flower" because of its odor has bloomed at an Ohio State University greenhouse.

The school says the more than 5-foot tall plant gave off the smell of rotting flesh as it bloomed over the weekend in Columbus. Visitors had to act fast to catch a glimpse or a whiff of it, as the brief bloom started to open Friday evening and faded by Saturday night.

Such blooms are rare. The greenhouse coordinator has been growing the plants for a decade, and last year was the first time one of them bloomed.

It was nicknamed "Woody," after Buckeyes football coach Woody Hayes. The new bloom is called "Jesse" to honor Ohio State track star and Olympian Jesse Owens.