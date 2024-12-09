New Mexico's oil income investments now surpass personal income tax revenue

SANTA FE, N.M. — Efforts by New Mexico to save and invest portions of a financial windfall from local oil production are paying off as state government income on investments surpasses personal income tax collections for the first time, according to a new forecast Monday.

General fund income from the state's two, multibillion-dollar permanent funds and interest on treasury accounts is expected to climb to $2.1 billion for the fiscal year between July 2024 and June 2025, surpassing $2 billion in revenue from personal income taxes.

The investment earnings are designed to ensure that critical programs — ranging from childcare subsidies to tuition-free college and trade school education — endure if oil income falters amid a possible transition to new sources of energy.

At the same time, legislators this year revised personal income tax brackets to lower taxes in the nation's No. 2 state for oil production behind Texas.

“We’re not a poor state anymore,” said Democratic state Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup. “We’ve got things that we can win on — free education, childcare ... low taxes for working families, for children. And that’s all because we’ve done a lot of the work to set this up for the future.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The comments came at a legislative panel Monday where economists from four government agencies announced an income estimate for the coming year. The figures are the baseline for budget negotiations when the Democratic-led Legislature convenes in January.

State government income, which is closely linked to oil production in New Mexico, continues to grow, though at a slower pace, as legislators discuss new investments in social programs aimed at curbing crime and homelessness.

The Tug 'O War" sculpture by artist Glenna Goodacre sits at the entrance to the New Mexico State capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M., on Jan. 13, 2021. Credit: AP/Cedar Attanasio

Economists estimate the state will bring in a record-setting $13.6 billion in general fund income for the fiscal year that runs from July 2025 to June 2026, a 2.6% increase over the current period.

This year’s income bump leaves room for an additional $892 million in state spending in the coming fiscal year, a 7% increase, according to the Legislature’s accountability and budgeting office. State income is forecast to exceed current bedrock annual spending obligations by $3.4 billion.

New Mexico legislators are pushing to open new savings accounts.

One proposal would set aside as much as $1 billion in a trust to underwrite spending on mental health and addiction treatment in response to public frustration with crime and homelessness. Legislators also are likely to revisit a stalled proposal to create a trust for Native American education that could expand Indigenous language instruction.