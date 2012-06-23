Oil, soap used to free stuck baby raccoon in Mich.

A baby raccoon that got stuck head-first in a sewer grate is free thanks to the quick and slippery work of some city workers in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/Mc835t ) Dearborn Heights Department of Public Works Director Bill Zimmer was in his front yard Wednesday when he noticed the critter. He called fellow Public Works employees for help. They used vegetable oil and dish soap to free the raccoon.

A release from Dearborn Heights says the crew took the raccoon to the Public Works yard for a "much-needed shower" before letting it go in the woods.

The animal was OK after the ordeal.