Old campaign foes Obama, McCain trade barbs at summit

WASHINGTON - Who said the 2008 presidential campaign was over?

President Barack Obama upbraided his former Republican rival, Sen. John McCain, yesterday for resorting to political "talking points" at a health care summit Obama organized in hopes of bridging the divide between the two parties.

After McCain used his time to complain that Obama reneged on a campaign promise to bring "change in Washington," the president bluntly told the Arizona Republican that "we're not campaigning anymore. The election is over."

McCain retorted that he's "reminded of that every day."

McCain is now facing a primary challenge from the right in his bid for a fifth Senate term. Former Rep. J.D. Hayworth, a conservative who hosted a radio talk show, is challenging McCain, who has an uneasy relationship with his party's right.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

McCain has been displaying his Republican credentials, railing against Democrats for finalizing health care legislation behind closed doors despite Obama's promise of transparency. He also derides special deals in the health care bill to benefit Nebraska, Louisiana, Connecticut and Florida.

McCain said Obama promised better governance during the campaign "and what we got was a process you and I both said we would change in Washington." - AP