Organizers: World hopscotch record set in Detroit

Organizers say they believe they've chalked up a new world record in Detroit.

Several groups set out to create the world's largest hopscotch course in the city on Saturday.

They invited artists, community leaders, children, families and businesses to come out and chalk up 22,720 feet worth of Detroit's sidewalks.

That's a 4.2-mile course, which would be good for a new world record. Mlive.com says the results are being submitted to recoredsetter.com for validation.

Guinness World Records says the longest hopscotch game until now was 3.4 miles set last year in Eden Mills, Ontario.

Organizers say their idea is to bring people together in the city and encourage community, play, imagination and the creative use of design.