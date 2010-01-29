Pa. man accused of burning puppy in front of kids

(AP) — Police say a Philadelphia man poured rubbing alcohol on his family's puppy and set it on fire in front of his children.

Police and animal welfare officials say 33-year-old John Fleet III was arrested Friday after his children told a school counselor about the incident. He has been charged with animal cruelty.

George Bengal of the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the children reported their father became enraged Thursday night when the dog nipped at them.

Bengal says the 5-month-old pit bull mix was badly burned, with charring on its neck and ears. He says the dog might lose sight in one eye.

Fleet told investigators the dog was burned accidentally. The listed phone number for Fleet was disconnected.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.philly.com