NewsNation/World

Court overturns conviction of former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif ahead of parliamentary election

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center in brown coat,...

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center in brown coat, waves to his supporters as he leaves after a court hearing in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. A Pakistani court on Tuesday overturned the 2018 conviction of former Prime Minister Sharif in a graft case and acquitted him, clearing his path to run in the parliamentary elections set to be held in February. Credit: AP/W.K. Yousufzai

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani court overturned Tuesday the 2018 conviction of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a graft case, clearing his path to run in the parliamentary election set to be held in February.

The Islamabad High Court announced its verdict after Sharif filed his appeal in October. Courts in Pakistan usually take much longer to issue such rulings. The same court acquitted Sharif in another graft case on Nov. 29.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party welcomed the verdict, saying the country's three-time former premier was exonerated and could run in the coming election.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sharif's spokesperson, hailed the court ruling, saying: "Today, the reality of these fake and false cases has come to light in front of the public.”

In 2018, an anti-graft tribunal sentenced Sharif to seven years and 10 years in prison in two cases filed against him, after he stepped down as prime minister. He returned to Pakistan in October, after four years of self-exile abroad.

Currently, Sharif's political future seems more secure than that of his rival and opponent Imran Khan, who is serving a three-year sentence for corruption in a jail on the outskirts of Rawalpindi. Khan has multiple charges filed against him.

Khan succeeded Sharif as prime minister in the 2018 parliamentary election. The former popular cricket star-turned-politician was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He remains Pakistan’s leading opposition figure, and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party enjoys a large following.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center in brown coat,...

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center in brown coat, waves to his supporters as he leaves after a court hearing in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. A Pakistani court on Tuesday overturned the 2018 conviction of former Prime Minister Sharif in a graft case and acquitted him, clearing his path to run in the parliamentary elections set to be held in February. Credit: AP/W.K. Yousufzai

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Farmingdale students thank hospital … Islanders win … Long Island pantry Credit: Newsday

Santos in court today ... Fatal hit-and-run in Farmingville ... Islanders win ... AJ Price returns to Amityville

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Farmingdale students thank hospital … Islanders win … Long Island pantry Credit: Newsday

Santos in court today ... Fatal hit-and-run in Farmingville ... Islanders win ... AJ Price returns to Amityville

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME