What to know about Trump's attorney general pick Pam Bondi as she faces questioning on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, Pam Bondi, is set to face questions on Capitol Hill on Wednesday over her loyalty to the Republican president-elect, who has vowed to use the agency to pursue revenge on his perceived political enemies.

The former Florida attorney general and corporate lobbyist would be one of the most closely scrutinized members of Trump's Cabinet if she's confirmed to lead the department that prosecuted the once and future president in two separate criminal cases that never went to trial.

Here's what to know about Bondi ahead of her confirmation hearing: