Pastor accused of pulling gun on son at church

(AP) — The son of a well-known Alcoa pastor has taken out an order of protection against his father, claiming he was threatened with a gun during an argument at a church over his lack of church attendance. The order of protection was filed by 32-year-old Michael Louis Colquitt against 60-year-old Joe Colquitt, pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

The younger man told police his father pulled out a handgun when they met at the church to discuss church attendance. He told officers his father pointed the gun at him and threatened to kill him, his wife and family.

Joe Colquitt declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Times of Maryville.

A Feb. 4 hearing was set in Blount County General Sessions Court.

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.thedailytimes.com