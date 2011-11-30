Perry flubs voting age and election date

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- You might say Rick Perry courted the youth, but not the whole youth, in a campaign appearance at a New Hampshire college.

Speaking at St. Anselm College in Manchester yesterday, he appealed to students who will be at least 21 before Election Day to vote for him.

As for those under 21, he merely asked them to work hard on his behalf. Doesn't he want their votes, too? It turns out Perry didn't know or had forgotten that the voting age in America is 18.

Perry also gave the wrong date for next year's general election. "Those of you that will be 21 by November 12, I ask for your support and your vote," he said.

Americans will elect the next president on Nov. 6, 2012. The flubs caused some whispers in the crowd.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a recent presidential debate, Perry forgot a key element of his plan to reduce the size of government.

-- AP, with The Washington Post