Phoenix-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing

A Delta flight en route from Detroit to Phoenix has made an emergency landing in Colorado Springs after having trouble with one of its engines.

Flight 1921 landed Thursday morning at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The airport says the plane’s 224 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated on the emergency slides as a precaution because the Boeing 757 had hot brakes following the landing.

The airport says two passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation and were taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a fire was also reported in the plane’s main landing gear.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black says the airline can’t confirm reports of a fire until the plane is examined. He says another plane will take the passengers to Phoenix later Thursday.