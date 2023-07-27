Poland's ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia's ally Belarus

WARSAW, Poland — The European Union's border with Russian ally Belarus has become more dangerous because of Russia’s military presence there, and securing the frontier is the Polish government’s top priority, Poland's ruling party leader said Thursday.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and head of the conservative Law and Justice party, made the comments while visiting the village of Koden on the EU’s border with Belarus. The Polish defense minister was due to meet with troops on the border later in the day.

Amid Russia's aggression in Ukraine, thousands of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries have deployed to Belarus over the past month, and the Kremlin says it also has moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus.

“We want to say it clearly: We are doing everything that is needed and that is sufficient for us to easily repel any potential provocations or aggressive undertakings,” from the Belarus side, Kaczynski said.

Last year, Poland's right-wing government built a tall wall along the border with Belarus aiming to stop a swelling wave of unauthorized migration from the Middle East and Africa which it said was organized by Minsk and Moscow in order to destabilize the EU.

Hundreds of additional Polish Border Guard and military forces were deployed to the border. Humanitarian organizations and the Border Guard in the region say that some unauthorized crossings are still taking place there.

Kaczynski called the migrant pressure an “attack” and said it is “continuing, to a much smaller degree," but that it could worsen at any moment due to the presence of Wagner forces.

A metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Security of the European Union's border with Russia’s ally Belarus is Polish government’s top priority, Poland’s chief politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Thursday, July 27, 2023. Deputy prime minister and conservative ruling party leader, Kaczynski paid a visit to the village of Koden, on the EU nation’s border with Belarus. Later in the day Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was to meet troops guarding the border. Credit: AP/Michal Dyjuk

Kaczynski said border security is the government's priority, vowed more barriers.