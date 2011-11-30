Police: 2 upstate NY kids call 911, ask for Santa

No, Virginia, you can't call 911 and ask for Santa Claus.

That's what two young children in New York's Hudson Valley have learned.

The Daily Freeman of Kingston reports that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police in the city of Kingston responded to a home after two children, ages 4 and 6, called 911 asking to speak to either the police chief or Santa Claus.

Police say officers interviewed the family and kids, and instructed the youngsters on the proper use of emergency services. It wasn't clear what the kids wanted to ask Santa.