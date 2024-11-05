Greek police seize large cache of explosives and arrest 5 in organized crime crackdown
ATHENS, Greece — Police in Greece have seized large quantities of explosives and firearms following raids in Athens aimed at dismantling what authorities described as a significant criminal weapons storage and distribution network in the country's capital.
Five people were arrested after the raids at five locations Monday uncovered a large stockpile of weaponry including 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of ammonium dynamite as well as military-grade explosives, detonators and coils of slow-burning fuse cord.
Police also seized assault rifles, handguns, nearly 6,000 rounds of ammunition, gold coins and more than 23,000 euros ($25,000) in cash.
The raids followed recent terrorism-related arrests linked to a deadly bomb blast in Athens last week. Authorities have not publicly commented on whether they believe the bombers used criminal networks to purchase the explosives.
