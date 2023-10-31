NewsNation/World

Police arrest former Maine Walmart employee who made threat that referenced Lewiston shootings

By The Associated Press

PALMYRA, Maine — Police in Maine arrested a former Walmart employee who made a threatening social media post that referenced a recent mass shooting in the state.

Police in the town of Palmyra charged the 18-year-old man with aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing after he photographed himself with a firearm and ammunition while sitting in the parking lot of his former workplace and alluding to committing “Lewiston part two.” A mass shooting in Lewiston, about 80 miles south, killed 18 people last week.

The teenager made the threat via a social media channel on Sunday, police said.

Police said the teen had been fired from the Palmyra Walmart in 2021 and had been recently seen in its parking lot on a nightly basis. They said they later arrested him at his residence in Etna without incident.

Police said the teen is due in court on Jan. 3. A phone number listed for him in Etna had been disconnected.

