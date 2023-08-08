NewsNation/World

Police arrest suspect in a stabbing that took place near the British Museum in London

Police and bystanders stand outside the British Museum after an...

Police and bystanders stand outside the British Museum after an incident close to the museum, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Police in London say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near the British Museum. The museum known for housing the Rosetta Stone was evacuated Tuesday but police say there's no more risk to the public. Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred at a street corner near the museum's entrance. Credit: AP/Jordan Pettitt

By The Associated Press

LONDON — A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.

The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta Stone, was evacuated but police say there was no more risk to the public after the isolated incident.

Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred at a street corner near the museum’s entrance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The British Museum, founded in 1753, is the world's oldest public national museum and houses works of history, art and culture.

