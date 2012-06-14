Police: Dog finds human skull near NM airport

Police in Gallup, N.M., say a family dog surprised its owner when it returned home with a scary find — a human skull.

The Gallup Independent reports the family beagle brought home the human skull after likely finding it somewhere near the Gallup airport Saturday.

Detective John Yearley, whose training is in forensic anthropology, says the skull appears to have been buried for one to three years and belonged to a male between the ages of 35 and 45.

He also says the skull was probably picked up by the dog near his home because a dog that size would not have carried it far without getting tired and abandoning it.

White says a search of the airport area Monday found a few more small bones.