Police: Ga. man returns to bank after robbery try

Authorities say a man has been arrested after returning back to the suburban Atlanta bank he tried to rob in order to withdraw money for his cab fare home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 39-year-old Trevor Gladston Jr. was charged with attempted armed robbery.

Chamblee police say Gladston is accused of giving a bank teller a note demanding cash Tuesday. Police say he left without money when the teller fled, protected by bullet-resistant glass.

Authorities say he fled in a taxi but the driver flagged down a transit police officer after being concerned her passenger would leave without paying.

Police say that officer didn’t know about the robbery attempt and talked Gladston into returning to the bank to withdraw money for the cab ride. He later was arrested.