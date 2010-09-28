Police: Man kills self after shooting at UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a gunman opened fire inside a library at the University of Texas at Austin, then shot and killed himself.

Police spokeswoman Rhonda Weldon says no one else was hurt in the shooting Tuesday morning at the Perry-Castaneda Library.

Weldon says a man with an automatic weapon opened fire inside the library, then fatally shot himself.

She says police are seeking a possible second suspect.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the gunfire.