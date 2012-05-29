Police: Naked attacker killed in Miami

MIAMI -- A witness says a naked man chewing on the face of another naked man on a downtown highway ramp kept eating and growled at a police officer who tried to stop him.

Larry Vega told WSVN-TV in Miami that he was riding his bicycle Saturday afternoon off the MacArthur Causeway into downtown Miami when he saw the savage attack on the bridge's off-ramp.

"The guy was, like, tearing him to pieces with his mouth, so I told him, 'Get off!' " Vega said. "The guy just kept eating the other guy away."

Vega flagged down a Miami police officer, who he said repeatedly ordered the attacker to get off the victim. The attacker just picked his head up and growled at the officer, Vega said. He said the officer shot the attacker, who continued chewing the victim's face. The officer fired again, killing the attacker.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office identified the slain man as Rudy Eugene, 31, Miami's WFOR-TV reported.

Messages left yesterday for a police spokesman were not immediately returned.

The attacked man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

-- AP