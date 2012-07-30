Police: Naked man flees hospital, steals Jeep

Police in northeastern Kentucky say a naked man bolted from a hospital in Maysville and stole a Jeep before fleeing to Ohio where he stole some clothing.

Maysville Police Sgt. Chris Neal says 34-year-old Justin Young didn't want to stay for treatment at Meadowview Regional Medical Center on Thursday, so he fled into a nearby corn field.

Neal told The Ledger Independent that Young took a Jeep from a farm and drove to Ohio. Once there, Neal says, Young went into a home and took some clothing.

Neal says Young left the Jeep behind at the home near Ripley, Ohio.

Neal says a felony theft warrant has been issues for Young stemming from his taking the Jeep.