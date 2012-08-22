Police: Pa. woman cited nonexistent twin in theft

Police say a western Pennsylvania woman blamed her nonexistent twin sister for stealing items from a hotel room.

The Beaver County Times reports Wednesday that police charged 31-year-old Jennifer Brown, of Rochester, with false reports and theft.

State police say Brown took some bed clothes, an alarm clock, coffee pot, basket and a hair dryer — worth a total of $206 — from the Holiday Inn in Big Beaver on Aug. 5. Police say they found Brown in another hotel nearby and she claimed her twin sister had taken the items.

When police found no record of a sister, they say Brown claimed her sister had just returned the items, which police found in the other hotel room.

Brown doesn't have an attorney. Police say relatives confirmed she doesn't have a twin.