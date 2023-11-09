NewsNation/World

Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal were hit by gunshots; no injuries reported

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL — Two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit overnight by gunshots, police said Thursday.

Staff members discovered bullet holes on the exterior of the buildings when they arrived Thursday morning. Nobody was inside at the time of the shootings, police said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the shootings, telling reporters in a Montreal suburb that Canadians must denounce violent antisemitism in the strongest terms.

“We are seeing an increase in threats of violence,” Trudeau said. “That’s not who we are as Canadians. We are a country that has done better than just about any other country at understanding and respecting different perspectives.”

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters at the same news conference that what happened at the schools cannot be tolerated.

On Wednesday, three people were injured and one person was arrested at Montreal’s Concordia University after several incidents police said were tied to the Israel-Hamas war.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fundraiser for teen, family killed in fire … Peak fall foliage … From Seawolf to World Series champ Credit: Newsday

Suffolk wants $35M verdict reversed ... Fundraiser for teen, family killed in fire ... Voter turnout ... Grand Central holiday sites

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fundraiser for teen, family killed in fire … Peak fall foliage … From Seawolf to World Series champ Credit: Newsday

Suffolk wants $35M verdict reversed ... Fundraiser for teen, family killed in fire ... Voter turnout ... Grand Central holiday sites

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME