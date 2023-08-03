NewsNation/World

Police step up security, patrol courthouse ahead of Trump appearance. Follow live updates

Workers put up barricades and secure the area outside the...

Workers put up barricades and secure the area outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump is due in court on Thursday, the first step in a legal process that will play out in a courthouse between the White House he once controlled and the Capitol his supporters once stormed. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press

Follow along for live updates as Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court Thursday after being indicted by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. It’s the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

WHAT TO KNOW

Department of Homeland Security police officers talk outside the E....

Department of Homeland Security police officers talk outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump is due in court on Thursday, the first step in a legal process that will play out in a courthouse between the White House he once controlled and the Capitol his supporters once stormed. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

