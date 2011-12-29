Poll finds Gingrich support eroding in Iowa

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich, weathering televised attacks from opponents within his party, has lost significant support in Iowa, according to a new poll released six days before that state's GOP caucus.

Gingrich is in fourth place, according to a CNN/Time/ORC International poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers on Tuesday, supported by 14 percent in the survey conducted Dec. 21-27. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney leads, with 25 percent, followed by Rep. Ron Paul of Texas with 22 percent and Pennsylvania's former Sen. Rick Santorum, with 16 percent.

A month ago, Gingrich had 33 percent support in CNN's Iowa poll, topping Romney's 20 percent. Santorum has surged from 5 percent in that Nov. 29-Dec. 6 poll.

The telephone survey of 452 likely participants in Iowa's Republican caucuses has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

A confident Romney barnstormed across Iowa Wednesday, dismissing criticism from his Republican opponents amid growing signs of his strength in the state that, with its caucuses Tuesday, kicks off the 2012 nominating process.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Romney's campaign has escalated its efforts in Iowa during this final week of campaigning, blitzing the state with events, surrogates, and advertising in a bid to boost Romney's chances.

Addressing reporters Wednesday after speaking to overflow crowds gathered at restaurants in Clinton, Iowa, Romney shied away from offering any predictions -- though he sounded optimistic about his chances of getting the nomination.

Paul drew about 120 people to a midday event at the Iowa Speedway in Newton. It was his first appearance in the state since leaving the campaign trail in observance of Christmas.

"It does look like there are more cameras than there used to be," Paul said, noting a large media contingent covering him. "All of a sudden people are tired of the wars. They're tired of this economy. They're tired of the Federal Reserve. They're tired of Congress spending a lot of money. And they are looking for some change."

Romney continues to hold a significant lead among his party's presidential candidates in New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary election on Jan. 10, based on a CNN/Time/ORC International poll in the state. Romney had the support of 44 percent, compared with 17 percent for Paul and 16 percent for Gingrich.