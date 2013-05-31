Prehistoric creature classified as bird again

LOS ANGELES -- A raven-sized creature that lived about 150 million years ago is back on its perch, a new study says.

Widely pegged as the earliest known bird, Archaeopteryx's status was called into question two years ago by Chinese scientists. They proposed yanking the prehistoric creature off the "bird" branch of the evolutionary family tree and moving it onto a closely related lineage of birdlike dinosaurs. Now an international team led by the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences believes Archaeopteryx should indeed be considered a bird.

The famed fossil was discovered in 1861 in Germany and quickly became an evolutionary icon. Archaeopteryx possessed part-bird, part-reptile traits. It sported broad wings and feathers like a bird, but it also had three-fingered claws, sharp teeth and a long bony tail similar to a dinosaur.

Fossil discoveries of feathered dinosaurs in northeastern China over the past two decades have challenged Archaeopteryx's place in bird evolution.

The latest evidence suggesting Archaeopteryx had more in common with birds than dinosaurs comes from the discovery of an intact, well-preserved skeleton of a previously unknown dinosaur dubbed Aurornis xui.

Belgian researcher Pascal Godefroit and his team compared the anatomy of the newly discovered dinosaur fossil to a variety of birds and dinosaurs to determine their relationship. The analysis, published in the journal Nature, classifies Archaeopteryx back into the bird category.

Lawrence Witmer, a bird evolution expert at Ohio University, called the analysis compelling. But he said it's still tough to make such a determine. "All of these little feathered species running and flapping around . . . were all very similar," Witmer, who had no role in the research, said in an email.