President Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Tuesday night

President Donald Trump said that at 8 p.m. Tuesday he will publicly name his appointee to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

A seat on the high court has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February.

Trump made the announcement, which had been expected this week, shortly before 9 a.m. Monday on his Twitter feed.

The decision is expected to set off a battle between Senate Democrats and the majority Republicans who are expected to support the nominee of their fellow Republican.

Federal appeals court judges William Pryor, Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman are front-runners, The Associated Press has reported.